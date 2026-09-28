PM Modi, Dhillon pay tribute to Mangeshkar on birth anniversary
Entertainment
On Monday, PM Narendra Modi and actress Poonam Dhillon paid heartfelt tribute to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar on her birth anniversary.
Modi praised her "divine singing talent" and said she "illuminated the name of our nation across the world."
Mangeshkar, born September 28, 1929, passed away in 2022 but remains a beloved icon.
Dhillon: Mangeshkar's voice defined my films
Poonam Dhillon shared that Lata ji's voice was the soul of most of the films I have done, highlighting just how deeply Mangeshkar's songs are woven into Bollywood history.
Even today, her music is celebrated for its timeless connection with fans and artists alike.