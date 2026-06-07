'Deeply saddened': PM Modi pays tribute to actor Salim Kumar
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his condolences over the demise of National Award-winning Malayalam actor Salim Kumar (56). The veteran actor was undergoing treatment for pneumonia at a private hospital in Kochi. In a post on X, Modi said, "Deeply saddened by the passing of veteran actor Shri Salim Kumar Ji." "Over the course of a distinguished career, he made a mark with his versatility and memorable performances across a wide range of roles."
Industry loss
Kumar's journey from mimicry to stardom
Kumar, one of the most loved actors in Malayalam cinema, started his career as a mimicry artist before entering films in 1997. He became one of the most popular comedy actors and created characters and dialogues that are still used by Malayalis today. While he was primarily known for his comic roles, he also showcased his versatility through dramatic and emotional performances.
Professional journey
Kumar's accolades and health struggles
Kumar won the Kerala State Film Award for Second Best Actor for his role in Achanurangatha Veedu. He gained national recognition when he bagged the National Film Award for Best Actor in 2010 for Adaminte Makan Abu. The film was a turning point in his career, proving his versatility beyond comedy. However, he reportedly battled multiple health issues, including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), chronic kidney disease requiring maintenance hemodialysis, and coronary artery disease.
Legacy
His political views and family
Apart from his film career, Kumar was an active supporter of the Congress party. He also campaigned for the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) during the last Kerala Assembly election despite his health issues. He is survived by his wife, Sunitha, and two children, including actor Chandu Salim Kumar.