Why Australia's PM apologized to popstar Kylie Minogue
What's the story
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has apologized for his inappropriate comments about pop star Kylie Minogue on a recent podcast. The controversy erupted after Albanese participated in a game of "shag, marry, date" during his appearance on the Bush Deep podcast with comedian Nikki Osborne. In response to the question, he chose Minogue as his pick for all three categories.
Podcast details
What did Albanese say on podcast?
During the lighthearted interview, which was released late last week, Osborne asked Albanese to place Minogue, Nicole Kidman, and Rhonda Burchmore in the "shag, marry, date" game (where you are to choose one celebrity to shag, marry, and date). Initially reluctant, Albanese responded: "I just got married, I'm only six months in." However, after further prodding from Osborne, he eventually chose Minogue for all three categories.
Political backlash
Albanese's remarks drew criticism from several politicians
Following the podcast's release, Albanese faced criticism from several politicians. Independent MP Zali Steggall called his remarks "entirely inappropriate," while Liberal Shadow Minister Sarah Henderson said they were "disrespectful to women, embarrassing to Australians and demean the office of Prime Minister." In response to the backlash, Albanese issued a one-line statement on Monday morning apologizing "unequivocally for the comments."
Personal remarks
Podcast also featured question about Albanese's intimate life
The podcast also featured Osborne asking Albanese if he and his wife, Jodie Haydon, were "bonking like rabbits." To this, the Prime Minister jokingly replied: "Well, when we have time. After the footy. It's always a good aphrodisiac, a Souths win." Despite the controversy over his "inappropriate" comments, Labor Minister Tanya Plibersek defended Albanese.
Gender equality
Many defended Albanese, too
Plibersek stated that no government has been better for women's equality than Albanese's. She added, "I'm a big fan of Kylie's as well." Further, Acting Prime Minister Richard Marles defended Albanese by highlighting the government's commitment to gender equality. He noted that it is the first government in Australian history with equal numbers of men and women in cabinet positions.