Why Australia's PM apologized to popstar Kylie Minogue

Podcast details

What did Albanese say on podcast?

During the lighthearted interview, which was released late last week, Osborne asked Albanese to place Minogue, Nicole Kidman, and Rhonda Burchmore in the "shag, marry, date" game (where you are to choose one celebrity to shag, marry, and date). Initially reluctant, Albanese responded: "I just got married, I'm only six months in." However, after further prodding from Osborne, he eventually chose Minogue for all three categories.