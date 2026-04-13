'Pochamma' supernatural thriller streams exclusively on AhaTamil April 17

Indira directs 'Pochamma' with Kamath Ambatu

Directed by Ramesh Indira and produced by Shruti Naidu, the show stars Snehal Kamath, Arjun Ambatu, Vijay Shobaraj Pavoor, Priya Shatamarshan, Balaji Manohar, and Sri Pooja.

With music by L.V. Ganesan and visuals from Shreesha Kuduvalli, Pochamma promises intense storytelling about spiritual revenge and hidden truths.

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