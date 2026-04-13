'Pochamma' supernatural thriller streams exclusively on AhaTamil April 17
Entertainment
Pochamma, a new Telugu supernatural thriller, drops April 17, 2026, exclusively on AhaTamil.
The trailer teases a world packed with eerie forces, buried secrets, and tough choices.
You can catch it in both Tamil and Telugu.
Indira directs 'Pochamma' with Kamath Ambatu
Directed by Ramesh Indira and produced by Shruti Naidu, the show stars Snehal Kamath, Arjun Ambatu, Vijay Shobaraj Pavoor, Priya Shatamarshan, Balaji Manohar, and Sri Pooja.
With music by L.V. Ganesan and visuals from Shreesha Kuduvalli, Pochamma promises intense storytelling about spiritual revenge and hidden truths.
Bonus: AhaGold subscribers get early access!