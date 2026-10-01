Pocket Entertainment's Sherpa powered 161 hit shows and $100 million IP
Entertainment
Pocket Entertainment's co-founder Rohan Nayak shared that their AI writing tool, Sherpa, has been a game-changer for storytellers.
In under 2 years, Sherpa powered the creation of 161 hit shows, intellectual property worth $100 million, by helping writers plan stories and keep track of all the twists and character secrets.
Sherpa maps stories and checks continuity
Sherpa isn't just a regular writing assistant: it helps writers map out story arcs, remembers what every character knows (so there are no awkward plot holes), and drafts scenes.
Its critic models check for continuity and quality, letting creators focus more on telling great stories.