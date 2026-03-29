Poddar family exposes Gaurav's dowry demand at Disha's engagement Entertainment Mar 29, 2026

In the latest episode, the Poddar family goes undercover at Disha's engagement to expose Gaurav's real motives.

Disguised as waiters and singers, they catch Gaurav asking for dowry, which pushes Disha to finally speak up for herself.

The Poddars then reveal who they are and stand by Disha and Aryan.