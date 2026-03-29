Poddar family exposes Gaurav's dowry demand at Disha's engagement
Entertainment
In the latest episode, the Poddar family goes undercover at Disha's engagement to expose Gaurav's real motives.
Disguised as waiters and singers, they catch Gaurav asking for dowry, which pushes Disha to finally speak up for herself.
The Poddars then reveal who they are and stand by Disha and Aryan.
Disha refuses Gaurav's dowry, Poddars support
The big moment comes when Disha refuses to accept Gaurav's dowry demands, showing real courage.
The Poddars's open support highlights how sticking together can make a difference, especially when it comes to fighting unfair traditions.