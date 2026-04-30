Keanu Reeves's 'Point Break' getting sequel: Series eyes 2027 release
What's the story
A sequel series of the cult classic film Point Break has been officially announced by AMC Global Media. The original film, released in 1991, starred Hollywood actors Keanu Reeves as FBI agent Johnny Utah and Patrick Swayze as Bodhi. The upcoming series will be set 25 years after the events of the film and will focus on a new heist team connected to the notorious Ex-Presidents gang.
Production details
Scripts for the 1st season are in development
The scripts for the first season of the Point Break series are currently in development. Production is set to commence in Australia later this year, reported Deadline. The network is aiming for a 2027 premiere, giving the show ample time to build anticipation as one of AMC's major upcoming projects.
Creative team
Meet the creative team behind the series
The Point Break series boasts a talented creative team. Shane Black, known for his work on Lethal Weapon and Iron Man 2, will direct and executive produce the show. Craig Silverstein will be the creator and showrunner; he has previously worked on Turn: Washington's Spies, Pantheon, and Percy Jackson and the Olympians. Other executive producers include Greg Nicotero from AMC's The Walking Dead franchise and Brian Witten.