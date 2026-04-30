Reeves starred in this film with Patrick Swayze

Keanu Reeves's 'Point Break' getting sequel: Series eyes 2027 release

By Shreya Mukherjee 01:29 pm Apr 30, 202601:29 pm

What's the story

A sequel series of the cult classic film Point Break has been officially announced by AMC Global Media. The original film, released in 1991, starred Hollywood actors Keanu Reeves as FBI agent Johnny Utah and Patrick Swayze as Bodhi. The upcoming series will be set 25 years after the events of the film and will focus on a new heist team connected to the notorious Ex-Presidents gang.