Poison singer Michaels hospitalized then underwent emergency kidney stone surgery
Entertainment
Poison's lead singer Bret Michaels, 63, just had emergency surgery to remove a stubborn kidney stone after pushing through shows in West Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Washington, even while in serious pain.
He was hospitalized the next day after his Spokane concert when things got worse, but made sure to thank his doctors and said he's focused on recovering so he can get back on stage.
Michaels to restart tour July 31
He plans to restart his tour on July 31 in Belleville, Illinois, with dates running through September.
Earlier this year, Michaels dropped out of the President Trump-affiliated Freedom 250 concert series over safety concerns and said he wanted to put fans,' crew's, and family's well-being first.