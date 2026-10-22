Police arrest 3 more in Juhu Shroff shooting, suspects 10

Police have arrested three more people linked to the Tiger Shroff shooting in Juhu, bringing the total number of suspects to 10.

The latest arrests happened in Sonipat, and only one of the three, Sameer, is reportedly connected to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Turns out, the shooters had also kept an eye on homes of other Bollywood stars like Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and Ranbir Kapoor.