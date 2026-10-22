Police arrest 3 more in Juhu Shroff shooting, suspects 10
Police have arrested three more people linked to the Tiger Shroff shooting in Juhu, bringing the total number of suspects to 10.
The latest arrests happened in Sonipat, and only one of the three, Sameer, is reportedly connected to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.
Turns out, the shooters had also kept an eye on homes of other Bollywood stars like Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and Ranbir Kapoor.
Attackers 18, spent ₹2L in Mumbai
The attackers, just 18 years old, chose Shroff because he didn't have heavy security.
They spent about a month in Mumbai before the October 18 incident, using around ₹2 lakh on things like a Bajaj Pulsar bike and visiting Juhu football ground where Shroff regularly played.
Female accomplices helped move weapons to Mumbai.
Police are still looking for those weapons and phones as the investigation continues; the accused have been remanded to police custody until October 31.