Police boost security at Bachchan's Jalsa after email names home
Entertainment
Amitabh Bachchan's home, Jalsa, saw a big boost in police presence this Sunday after an email named the superstar's home as a potential target.
The extra security was put in place during his regular Sunday fan meet, with additional police personnel deployed to monitor the gathering and the surrounding area.
Police probe Shroff shooting, homes scouted
The police are also investigating a shooting incident involving Tiger Shroff, where suspects reportedly scoped out several Bollywood stars' homes, including Bachchan's.