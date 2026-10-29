Police increase hotel checks after October 18 shroff firing case
Entertainment
After the October 18 firing case involving actor Tiger Shroff, police have started checking hotels and lodges more closely.
Turns out, the suspects stayed at several places for weeks using fake IDs, and even those accused of supplying the weapon booked rooms with false documents.
Police seize room, commissioner calls routine
Police are now seizing one room where the accused had stayed, going through guest lists, and speaking to staff about guests with odd behavior or long stays.
Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Manoj Kumar Sharma said these steps are just standard procedure to keep the city safe, not a panic move.