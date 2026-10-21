Police match audio attributed to Pandit after Shroff firing incident
Entertainment
After shots were fired in a Tiger Shroff firing incident, police are now matching a threatening audio clip attributed to Anil Pandit with voice samples in police databases.
The goal is to figure out if the gang is really behind this attack.
Kota arrests in Shroff firing incident
Three accused linked to Tiger Shroff firing incident were arrested in Kota, and police are now comparing voices and continuing the investigation.
Police say they are still piecing together evidence as they try to catch those responsible.