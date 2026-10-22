Police probe Andheri East hotel stays after Shroff Juhu shooting
Entertainment
Actor Tiger Shroff was shot at in Juhu. Now, police have found that two out of the three suspects allegedly stayed at three different hotels in Andheri East before the attack.
Investigators are looking into these hotel stays to track the suspects' movements and piece together what happened.
Suspects' custody extended to Oct 31
With these new details, the suspects were brought to court and their police custody has been extended until October 31.
This gives authorities more time to dig into their activities before the shooting and hopefully get some answers about why this happened.