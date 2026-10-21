Police say Anil Pandit led 25-day Juhu plot targeting Shroff
Turns out, the recent shooting at Tiger Shroff's BMW was part of a 25-day plan.
Police say Anil Pandit led the scheme and paid ₹1.5 lakh to three men, Phool Singh, Rehan Raisuddin Ansari, and Hrithik, with Hrithik allegedly assisting the shooters with logistics to carry out the attack in Juhu.
Interestingly, Salman Khan was their first target, but his heavy security made them switch to Shroff.
Police probe suspects' money trail
Singh and Ansari came to Mumbai 20 days before the incident, hopping between hotels in Andheri East to stay off the radar.
Hrithik helped with logistics while police now dig into money trails linked to the attack.
Through all this chaos, Tiger Shroff has kept working on Lag Jaa Gale as investigators try to piece together why this plot happened in the first place.