Police say Anil Pandit led 25-day Juhu plot targeting Shroff

Turns out, the recent shooting at Tiger Shroff's BMW was part of a 25-day plan.

Police say Anil Pandit led the scheme and paid ₹1.5 lakh to three men, Phool Singh, Rehan Raisuddin Ansari, and Hrithik, with Hrithik allegedly assisting the shooters with logistics to carry out the attack in Juhu.

Interestingly, Salman Khan was their first target, but his heavy security made them switch to Shroff.