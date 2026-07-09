Police tell Hassan to approach court over AMMA defamation complaint
Entertainment
Actor Ansiba Hassan tried to file a defamation case last month against fellow actors Shwetha Menon and Lakshmipriya, blaming them for spreading rumors amid ongoing drama in the Malayalam film association, AMMA.
The police, however, said they cannot take up defamation cases directly: Ansiba will need to go to court if she wants it investigated.
Actor Tom applies for anticipatory bail
Even though this complaint did not move forward with police, other FIRs based on Ansiba's petitions have been filed: one even names actor Tiny Tom.
After these cases popped up (thanks to court orders), Tiny Tom has now applied for anticipatory bail.
All of this highlights just how tense things are within AMMA right now, with several big names caught up in the dispute.