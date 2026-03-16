Political messages, historic wins mark 98th Academy Awards

Academy speaks up on issues that matter

This year's Oscars broke tradition by spotlighting real-world issues like Gaza, immigration crackdowns, and gun violence: topics that hit home for many young people.

Films like One Battle After Another (about rebels fighting immigrant roundups) and Sinners (with Michael B Jordan winning Best Actor) led a diverse lineup with broad international representation.

Plus, Autumn Durald Arkapaw made history as the first woman to win Best Cinematography.

The Academy is clearly opening up to new voices—and using its platform to spark conversations that matter right now.