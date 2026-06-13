Reality show 'The Alliance' to feature MPs?

Legal preparations

Source sheds light on reason behind robust legal structure

A source told Hindustan Times that the legal preparations for The Alliance stand out even by industry standards. The show is reportedly in talks with personalities from outside the entertainment industry, including prominent politicians and MPs. An industry source said, "The conversations around casting are far bigger...and more diverse...than what audiences typically associate with reality television." "If even a fraction of the names being discussed come on board...it could fundamentally change how people look at celebrity reality formats in India."