Reality show 'The Alliance' to feature MPs?
What's the story
The Hindi adaptation of the popular reality show The Alliance is creating buzz even before its official launch. Produced by Banijay Asia for Prime Video, the show was announced during Prime Video's 2026 slate reveal in March. Now, reports suggest that the makers are taking extra precautions by hiring a top Delhi-based law firm to handle legal matters related to potential contestants, including Members of Parliament (MPs).
Legal preparations
Source sheds light on reason behind robust legal structure
A source told Hindustan Times that the legal preparations for The Alliance stand out even by industry standards. The show is reportedly in talks with personalities from outside the entertainment industry, including prominent politicians and MPs. An industry source said, "The conversations around casting are far bigger...and more diverse...than what audiences typically associate with reality television." "If even a fraction of the names being discussed come on board...it could fundamentally change how people look at celebrity reality formats in India."
Show details
Meanwhile, here's everything to know about 'The Alliance'
The Alliance is a reality competition format from the Netherlands, where 16 contestants live together in a luxury setting for a month. They are divided into four teams of four and compete in physical and knowledge-based challenges to earn points. These points also serve as the group's currency for covering everyday expenses in the game.