Ponnappa revealed as Eera in Mandanna's 'Mysaa' on his birthday Entertainment Jun 08, 2026

Big news for movie buffs: Rashmika Mandanna's next film Mysaa just introduced Tarak Ponnappa as Eera, a tough and ruthless character.

The reveal happened on June 8, which also happens to be Ponnappa's birthday, a nice touch from the team.

Mysaa is set to be an emotional action thriller, directed by Rawindra Pulle and produced by Unformula Films.