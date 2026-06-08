Ponnappa revealed as Eera in Mandanna's 'Mysaa' on his birthday
Entertainment
Big news for movie buffs: Rashmika Mandanna's next film Mysaa just introduced Tarak Ponnappa as Eera, a tough and ruthless character.
The reveal happened on June 8, which also happens to be Ponnappa's birthday, a nice touch from the team.
Mysaa is set to be an emotional action thriller, directed by Rawindra Pulle and produced by Unformula Films.
Mandanna's 'Mysaa' billed 1st female-led pan-India
Mysaa is making waves as India's first female-led pan-India movie, set in tribal lands with Mandanna taking on a bold, game-changing role.
Earlier posters highlighting her fierce look have already got fans buzzing.
With Eera now in the mix, expect even more drama and intensity in this high-stakes story.