Poonacha announces 2nd pregnancy at Eiffel Tower in Paris

Poonacha due early September 2026

Already mom to daughter Tridevi, Harshika is looking forward to welcoming their new baby in the first week of September 2026.

She addressed common myths about motherhood holding women back, saying it doesn't limit independence or career dreams.

With strong support from Bhuvann, she feels empowered to balance acting and parenting: I had a lot of help from my partner, and I'm confident stepping into motherhood again, especially because I have Bhuvann by my side.