Poonacha announces 2nd pregnancy at Eiffel Tower in Paris
actor Harshika Poonacha just shared some happy news: she's 16 weeks pregnant with her second child!
She and her partner Bhuvann Ponnannaa revealed the update while vacationing at the Eiffel Tower in Paris, posting, I'm in my 16th week now, and it's such a wow feeling. We never thought the universe would bless us with another one so quickly,
Poonacha due early September 2026
Already mom to daughter Tridevi, Harshika is looking forward to welcoming their new baby in the first week of September 2026.
She addressed common myths about motherhood holding women back, saying it doesn't limit independence or career dreams.
With strong support from Bhuvann, she feels empowered to balance acting and parenting: I had a lot of help from my partner, and I'm confident stepping into motherhood again, especially because I have Bhuvann by my side.