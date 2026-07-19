Poonam Pandey joins Jantar Mantar protest over alleged NEET-UG irregularities
Entertainment
Actor Poonam Pandey showed up at Jantar Mantar, Delhi, joining the Cockroach Janta Party's protest over alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG exam held on May 3.
She made it clear she was there for the students, especially after reports of suicides linked to the controversy.
Poonam Pandey supports students only
Pandey emphasized, "I am here only and only to support the students. Let this remain an issue about the children," stressing her support wasn't political or religious.
Meanwhile, activist Sonam Wangchuk, on hunger strike since June 28, was hospitalized after 21 days without food.
Celebrities like Sonakshi Sinha and Hrithik Roshan have also voiced support for students demanding justice.