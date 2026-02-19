Poonam Preet returns to TV with 'Hui Gumm Yaadein'

Preet's character, Ishita, is the sister of Dr. Dev (played by Iqbal Khan), who deals with memory loss after a traumatic event. The show dives into Ishita's struggle to balance her marriage and family responsibilities while exploring big themes like second chances and emotional resilience.

Why you shouldn't miss the show

If you love stories about family bonds and fresh starts, this one's for you. Plus, it marks a comeback for Preet—who was last seen in Naamkarann.

For anyone curious about what it takes to step back into the spotlight after years away, this comeback might just inspire you.