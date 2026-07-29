Portman expecting 3rd child, 1st with Destable, posts Instagram bump
Entertainment
Natalie Portman is expecting her third child, her first with partner Tanguy Destable, and she just shared a new photo on Instagram with a relaxed balcony photo, cradling her baby bump in an oversized blue shirt.
She captioned it, "Counting the days until we meet you ," and thanked photographer Shelby Duncan for capturing the moment.
Portman revealed pregnancy in April
Portman first talked about her pregnancy back in April, calling it a "privilege and a miracle" to grow her family.
Already mom to Aleph, 14, and Amalia, nine, from her previous marriage, she's now enjoying spring in Paris: think park strolls, art visits, swimming, and gyrotonics.
She also joked about France's 41-week pregnancies giving her "an extra week" to get ready for baby number three.