Portman leads 'The Gallerist' dark comedy releasing December 4 2026
Entertainment
Natalie Portman leads a stacked cast, including Jenna Ortega and Zach Galifianakis, in The Gallerist, a dark comedy dropping December 4, 2026.
Portman plays Polina Polinski, a gallery owner who resorts to drastic measures to turn an accident into a priceless work of art at her Art Basel Miami premiere.
The film pokes fun at the art world's quirks and chaos.
Yan directs Galifianakis in 'The Emasculator'
Directed by Cathy Yan (with James Pedersen co-writing), the movie features Galifianakis as Dalton Hardberry, who ends up part of a large-scale sculpture called "The Emasculator."
At Sundance, Yan gave a shout-out to Portman's dedication as both lead actor and producer.
Distributed by Roadside Attractions and Vertical, this one's set to shake up your movie watchlist.