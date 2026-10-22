Portman leads 'The Gallerist' dark comedy releasing December 4 2026

Natalie Portman leads a stacked cast, including Jenna Ortega and Zach Galifianakis, in The Gallerist, a dark comedy dropping December 4, 2026.

Portman plays Polina Polinski, a gallery owner who resorts to drastic measures to turn an accident into a priceless work of art at her Art Basel Miami premiere.

The film pokes fun at the art world's quirks and chaos.