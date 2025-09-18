His show is set for December

When do Post Malone tickets go live for Guwahati show?

By Shreya Mukherjee 05:35 pm Sep 18, 202505:35 pm

What's the story

Global music sensation Post Malone will be performing at the Khanapara Veterinary Ground in Guwahati, Assam, on December 8. This will be his first-ever solo headline show in the Northeast region of India. The concert is part of his ongoing THE BIG AS* World Tour and comes after his successful debut performance in Mumbai last year at the Zomato Feeding India Concert. Tickets for this much-awaited event will go live on Saturday, September 20, via BookMyShow.