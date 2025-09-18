When do Post Malone tickets go live for Guwahati show?
What's the story
Global music sensation Post Malone will be performing at the Khanapara Veterinary Ground in Guwahati, Assam, on December 8. This will be his first-ever solo headline show in the Northeast region of India. The concert is part of his ongoing THE BIG AS* World Tour and comes after his successful debut performance in Mumbai last year at the Zomato Feeding India Concert. Tickets for this much-awaited event will go live on Saturday, September 20, via BookMyShow.
Cultural push
Joint effort of Assam government and international event organizers
The sale begins at 12:00pm on Saturday, per the official announcement. The upcoming concert is a joint effort of the Assam government and international event organizers BookMyShow and Live Nation. The initiative aims to promote "concert tourism" in the Northeast, showcasing its rich cultural heritage. Padmapani Bora, Managing Director of Assam Tourism Development Corporation, expressed pride in welcoming Malone and emphasized how his show reflects India's growing live entertainment landscape with Assam as a key player.
Career highlights
Malone's recent collaborations and festival appearances
Malone, who first rose to fame with pop and rap hits like Rockstar, Congratulations, Circles, and Sunflower, has since broadened his musical horizons. His recent collaborations include a feature on Taylor Swift's 2024 track Fortnight from her album The Tortured Poets Department. Earlier this year, he headlined Coachella and released a new collaboration with country star Morgan Wallen titled I Ain't Comin' Back.