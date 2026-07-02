Poster drops for Bengali 'Phutaniganjer Mahesh' reimagining 'Mahesh' by Mukherjee
Entertainment
The first poster for Phutaniganjer Mahesh, a new Bengali web film, just dropped.
Directed by Sayantan Mukherjee, the movie reimagines Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's classic novella Mahesh, mixing in real-life inspiration from theater legend Harimadhab Mukhopadhyay.
Set in rural Bengal, it promises a fresh look at human relationships and social issues through a modern lens.
Mukherjee duo star in 'Phutaniganjer Mahesh'
Starring Anuradha Mukherjee and Kharaj Mukherjee, with Arna Mukhopadhyay and Loknath Dey in key roles, the film blends cultural depth with today's realities.
The film weaves in the life of theater legend Harimadhab Mukhopadhyay.
If you're into stories that mix old-school vibes with current themes, mark your calendar: Phutaniganjer Mahesh is an upcoming release.