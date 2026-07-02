Poster drops for Bengali 'Phutaniganjer Mahesh' reimagining 'Mahesh' by Mukherjee

Mukherjee duo star in 'Phutaniganjer Mahesh'

Starring Anuradha Mukherjee and Kharaj Mukherjee, with Arna Mukhopadhyay and Loknath Dey in key roles, the film blends cultural depth with today's realities.

The film weaves in the life of theater legend Harimadhab Mukhopadhyay.

If you're into stories that mix old-school vibes with current themes, mark your calendar: Phutaniganjer Mahesh is an upcoming release.