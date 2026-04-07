Poster for 'Pratyabartan' teases family drama about chasing dreams
Pratyabartan (The Return) just dropped its poster, teasing a story about chasing dreams and facing the fallout.
The film follows Dr. Dipankar Sanyal and his family as they move to Kolkata hoping for a fresh start, but city life gradually tests their values and relationships as the years pass.
When things fall apart, they're forced to confront their past and figure out what really matters.
'Pratyabartan' stars Dutt, Ganguly, Adhya
With Anjan Dutt, Rupa Ganguly, and Aparajita Adhya starring, the movie digs into how society's expectations can strain families, especially when everyone's trying to "make it."
Their daughter Disha escapes into the digital world while her parents face tough choices.
What follows is a powerful struggle—against guilt, against societal condemnation, and ultimately, for redemption.
Pratyabartan hits theaters!