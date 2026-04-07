Poster for 'Pratyabartan' teases family drama about chasing dreams Entertainment Apr 07, 2026

Pratyabartan (The Return) just dropped its poster, teasing a story about chasing dreams and facing the fallout.

The film follows Dr. Dipankar Sanyal and his family as they move to Kolkata hoping for a fresh start, but city life gradually tests their values and relationships as the years pass.

When things fall apart, they're forced to confront their past and figure out what really matters.