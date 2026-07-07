Poster for 'Super Hero' shows Das and Venugopal's directorial debut Entertainment Jul 07, 2026

The first poster for Super Hero just dropped, showing Arjun Das in a rugged new avatar. This film is a family entertainer and marks the directorial debut of Vignesh Venugopal.

Teju Ashwini stars as the female lead, with Sandy Master playing the villain.

The team describes it as a "clean commercial family entertainer" and has more posters lined up for fans soon.