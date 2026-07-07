Poster for 'Super Hero' shows Das and Venugopal's directorial debut
Entertainment
The first poster for Super Hero just dropped, showing Arjun Das in a rugged new avatar. This film is a family entertainer and marks the directorial debut of Vignesh Venugopal.
Teju Ashwini stars as the female lead, with Sandy Master playing the villain.
The team describes it as a "clean commercial family entertainer" and has more posters lined up for fans soon.
Sinish presents 'Super Hero' Wahab scores
Super Hero brings together some strong talent, presented by National Award-winner K.S. Sinish (known for Dikkiloona and Parking) and co-produced by Shanjan G.
Music comes from Hesham Abdul Wahab (of Hridayam fame).
Director Venugopal previously worked as an assistant director on Balloon, so there's plenty of experience behind this project.