Potential 'Bigg Boss 20' extension depends on Khan availability
Bigg Boss 20, hosted by Salman Khan, might not wrap up in December as planned.
Thanks to its huge popularity since September, the show is considering a two- to four-week extension.
But whether it actually happens depends on Khan's packed schedule.
'Bigg Boss 20' sees 350cr votes
The finale was set for December 20, but now it could land in January 2027.
Bigg Boss 20 has pulled in over 100 crore hours of digital watch time and seen over 350 crore votes on JioHotstar.
The main holdup: Salman Khan's commitments to his new movie Maatrubhumi (out December 4) and ongoing work on Monster could affect his availability for more Weekend Ka Vaar episodes, so producers are waiting to see if he can make it work.