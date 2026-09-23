Pothineni directs 'Rapo23' wraps 1km night action with Kevin Master
Entertainment
Ram Pothineni's next film, #Rapo23, just wrapped up a huge chunk of filming, including an epic night action sequence that stretched over one kilometer.
Ram is not just starring but also directing, and sources close to the unit claimed the team pulled off this ambitious schedule with help from action choreographer Kevin Master, who designed the intense sequence, and National Award-winning cinematographer Thirunavukarasu (Tirru).
Pothineni's 'Rapo23' is psychological action thriller
Rapo23 is a psychological action thriller produced by Krishna Pothineni. Ram plays Veera and reportedly powered through a 24-hour shoot in Pondicherry.
The film recently welcomed actress Samyuktha to the cast. Her addition was announced on her birthday.
With music by Sam C S and sets by A S Prakash, the movie promises intense action and a gripping story for fans.