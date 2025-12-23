Kapil Sharma, 'The Great Indian...' sued over song use

Phonographic Performance Ltd (PPL) India has filed a lawsuit against comedian Kapil Sharma and the makers of The Great Indian Kapil Show, alleging the unauthorised use of songs in three episodes of the show's third season. The complaint was lodged at the Bombay High Court on December 12, accusing K9 Films Pvt Ltd and BeingU Studios Pvt Ltd, the production houses behind the show, of copyright infringement, according to Mid-Day.

Allegations PPL India alleges unauthorized use of songs in episodes PPL India claims that the use of three songs, Rama Re from Kaante (2002), M Bole Toh from Munna Bhai MBBS (2003), and Subha Hone Na De from Desi Boyz (2011), in episodes aired between June 21 and September 20 constitutes "public performance/communication to the public" under the Copyright Act, 1957. The organization argues that these uses require a license from the rights holder, which was neither sought nor granted.

Legal action PPL India seeks court intervention in copyright infringement case PPL India has urged the Bombay High Court to restrain the defendants from using its copyrighted sound recordings without a valid licence. The organization also wants the court to order disclosure of revenues earned through the alleged illegal use and appoint a court receiver to seize infringing material. The matter is likely to be heard by the Bombay High Court's commercial division.