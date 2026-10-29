PPT seeks London injunction to bar media, citing suicide risk

The allegations involve more than 30 sources with first-hand accounts and involve inappropriate behavior with young women and teenagers.

PPT's legal team says sharing these details would violate his human rights, especially since he reportedly attempted suicide twice in 2026 after being contacted by the media.

The news outlets argue that reporting on the case is in the public interest and that mental health support should come from healthcare services, not by restricting journalism.

The judge has also asked everyone not to guess PPT's identity because of how sensitive this situation is.