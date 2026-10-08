PR denies Rajinikanth fallout on 'Dharman' set with Marimuthu

Rumors were swirling online about a fallout between Rajinikanth and director Ashwath Marimuthu during the filming of Dharman, but the superstar's PR team says there's no drama here.

They shared that Rajinikanth is comfortable and happy on set, and even praised Marimuthu's working style.

The gossip started from a now-deleted post on X (formerly Twitter), but the team insists everything is fine.