PR denies Rajinikanth fallout on 'Dharman' set with Marimuthu
Entertainment
Rumors were swirling online about a fallout between Rajinikanth and director Ashwath Marimuthu during the filming of Dharman, but the superstar's PR team says there's no drama here.
They shared that Rajinikanth is comfortable and happy on set, and even praised Marimuthu's working style.
The gossip started from a now-deleted post on X (formerly Twitter), but the team insists everything is fine.
Rajinikanth team praises Marimuthu's direction
Rajinikanth's side reassured fans that filming is running without any hiccups and everyone is getting along well.
He appreciates Ashwath's directorial approach, they said, making it clear the project is on track.