PR driven paid reviews surge across Kannada cinema industry concerned
Paid reviews are taking over Kannada cinema, with social media feeds full of similar posts hyping up when a prominent Kannada film hits the screens.
PR teams are behind these coordinated campaigns, hiring influencers to boost films online, almost like how new restaurants get promoted.
But this growing trend has many in the industry worried about what it means for real movie fans.
Gowda warns paid reviews damage credibility
Pavithra Gowda, co-founder of the PR agency Pink Tickets, points out that relying on paid reviews can hurt filmmakers' credibility and drown out honest opinions.
She says, "A film can only sustain and win at the box office if its content resonates with the audience."
Films like Su From So, which found success through genuine word of mouth, show that authentic reactions matter more than manufactured hype.
Industry voices agree: real reviews should be what makes or breaks a movie, not just clever marketing.