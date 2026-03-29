Prabhas to make a special appearance in 'Mahakali'?

Director's achievement

Varma has completed 100 days of shooting

Varma, who is known for his previous work on Hanu-Man, has reportedly completed 100 days of shooting for Mahakali. The film is part of the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU) and has been in production since its announcement in 2025. The story is set in West Bengal and revolves around a female superhero played by Shetty.