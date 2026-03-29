Prabhas to make a special appearance in 'Mahakali'?
What's the story
The upcoming mythological film Mahakali, directed by Prasanth Varma, might feature a special appearance by superstar Prabhas. Although the makers have not confirmed these reports, speculation is rife that he has already completed shooting for his part. The film stars Bhoomi Shetty in the lead and marks Akshaye Khanna's Telugu debut.
Director's achievement
Varma has completed 100 days of shooting
Varma, who is known for his previous work on Hanu-Man, has reportedly completed 100 days of shooting for Mahakali. The film is part of the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU) and has been in production since its announcement in 2025. The story is set in West Bengal and revolves around a female superhero played by Shetty.
Actor's schedule
Prabhas's 'Fauzi' releasing on Dussehra 2026
Meanwhile, Prabhas is currently busy with Fauzi, a period action drama directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. The film will be released on Dussehra 2026 and also stars Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, and Jaya Prada in pivotal roles. He was last seen in The Raja Saab, a horror-comedy directed by Maruthi. His future projects include Spirit, a cop action drama directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD.