Prabhas gives a birthday shoutout to 'Spirit' director Sandeep Reddy Vanga
Prabhas hopped on social media to wish director Sandeep Reddy Vanga a happy birthday, sharing a photo believed to be taken during the shoot of one of Vanga's directorial projects.
The two are teaming up for the first time on Spirit, fresh off wrapping their first shooting schedule.
If you know Vanga's style from Arjun Reddy and Animal, you can expect something showcasing his unique directorial skills.
What's brewing with 'Spirit?'
Filming kicked off in November with a big pooja ceremony—Chiranjeevi, Bhushan Kumar, Tripti Dimri, and Vanga were there, but Prabhas missed it.
In Spirit, Prabhas plays a cop and Dimri stars as his love interest. The film is backed by T-Series and Bhadrakali Pictures.
An audio teaser dropped on Prabhas's birthday already has fans curious about what his character will bring to the screen.