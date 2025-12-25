Prabhas gives a birthday shoutout to 'Spirit' director Sandeep Reddy Vanga Entertainment Dec 25, 2025

Prabhas hopped on social media to wish director Sandeep Reddy Vanga a happy birthday, sharing a photo believed to be taken during the shoot of one of Vanga's directorial projects.

The two are teaming up for the first time on Spirit, fresh off wrapping their first shooting schedule.

If you know Vanga's style from Arjun Reddy and Animal, you can expect something showcasing his unique directorial skills.