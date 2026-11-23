Prabhas joins Kishan Reddy for Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan
Telugu star Prabhas is joining Union Minister G Kishan Reddy to support the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, aiming to raise awareness about drug abuse.
The duo launched campaign T-shirts in Hyderabad, and Prabhas will take part in the Hyderabad Walks from November 25 to 27 to spread the message.
Prabhas to boost campaign, 'Fauzi' due
Prabhas's involvement is expected to make the anti-drug campaign more relatable for young people and boost its reach.
He's also keeping busy with his next big film, Fauzi, set for release on March 19, 2027, where he plays a rebellious soldier in a pre-independence story.