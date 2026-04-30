Prabhas-led 'Fauzi' aims October 2026 release; 3 action scenes left
Entertainment
Big news for Prabhas fans: his upcoming film Fauzi is aiming for an October 2026 release.
According to Mythri Movie Makers CEO Cherry, filming is almost done: just three action-packed scenes with Prabhas left to shoot.
The cast also features Imanvi, Mithun Chakraborty, and Jaya Prada in important roles.
'Fauzi' director urges no photo leaks
The Fauzi team has kindly asked everyone not to share or engage with leaked set photos online, saying it could spoil the fun for viewers.
Director Hanu Raghavapudi also chimed in, urging fans to respect their hard work and enjoy the full movie experience when it hits theaters.