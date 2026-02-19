Prabhas opts out of Prasanth Varma's 'Baka': Report Entertainment Feb 19, 2026

Prabhas has reportedly decided not to star in the mythological film Baka, directed by Prasanth Varma.

The project, backed by Mythri Movie Makers, had Prabhas lined up for the role of Bakasura, but after a test shoot didn't quite click for him, he chose to move on.