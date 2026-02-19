Prabhas opts out of Prasanth Varma's 'Baka': Report
Entertainment
Prabhas has reportedly decided not to star in the mythological film Baka, directed by Prasanth Varma.
The project, backed by Mythri Movie Makers, had Prabhas lined up for the role of Bakasura, but after a test shoot didn't quite click for him, he chose to move on.
Varma's other projects are also in limbo
This isn't the only hurdle Varma's facing—there have been similar reports around projects involving Ranveer Singh's Brahma Rakshasa and Nandamuri Mokshagna's debut.
Still, he recently kicked off his cinematic universe with Hanu-Man in January 2024.
Up next is Jai Hanuman, starring Rishab Shetty and continuing his dive into epic mythological stories.