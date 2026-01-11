Did Prabhas take pay cut for 'The Raja Saab'?

Pan-India star Prabhas 's latest movie, The Raja Saab , was released on January 9. Despite negative reviews, it earned approximately ₹54 crore on its first day. Amid this buzz, reports have emerged that Prabhas took a voluntary pay cut of 33% for the film. According to AajTak, he was paid around ₹100cr for this project as opposed to his usual fee of ₹150cr.

Budget allocation Prabhas's fee cut aimed at enhancing production quality The decision to reduce his fee was reportedly taken by Prabhas to allocate more funds toward the film's budget, which could help in improving sets, visual effects, and other production costs. Prabhas, who plays Raju in the film, will also return for the sequel, Rajasaab Circus 1935. In the second part, he is expected to play dual roles.

Cast fees 'The Raja Saab' cast's remuneration details revealed Apart from Prabhas, the film's other actors also received hefty paychecks. Malavika Mohanan was reportedly paid ₹2cr, while Sanjay Dutt and Boman Irani reportedly took home ₹5-6cr and ₹1cr respectively. Nidhi Agerwal and Riddhi Kumar were reportedly paid ₹1.5cr and ₹1cr each. Director Maruthi was reportedly paid ₹18cr after working on the film for about three years.