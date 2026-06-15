Prabhas returns in 'Fauzi' period war drama, December release Entertainment Jun 15, 2026

Prabhas is back in action with Fauzi, a period war drama directed by Hanu Raghavapudi.

The teaser drops soon, promising a first look at Prabhas as a lone soldier taking on impossible odds.

The movie is aiming for a big-screen release on December 3, 2026.