Prabhas returns in 'Fauzi' period war drama, December release
Entertainment
Prabhas is back in action with Fauzi, a period war drama directed by Hanu Raghavapudi.
The teaser drops soon, promising a first look at Prabhas as a lone soldier taking on impossible odds.
The movie is aiming for a big-screen release on December 3, 2026.
Esmail debuts, veterans onboard, production extended
Alongside Prabhas, the film introduces Imanvi Esmail in her debut role and features Bollywood veterans Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, and Jaya Prada.
The team is taking extra time with production to make sure the visuals and story deliver something special.