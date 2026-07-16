Prabhas reveals 'Fauzi' release December 3, 2026 directed by Raghavapudi

Prabhas just revealed that his much-awaited period action film, Fauzi, is hitting theaters worldwide on December 3, 2026.

The announcement came with a gritty poster showing him in the middle of a war zone, rain-soaked, bloodied, and holding a gun.

Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, the film also features Mithun Chakraborty and Anupam Kher.