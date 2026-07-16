Prabhas reveals 'Fauzi' release December 3, 2026 directed by Raghavapudi
Entertainment
Prabhas just revealed that his much-awaited period action film, Fauzi, is hitting theaters worldwide on December 3, 2026.
The announcement came with a gritty poster showing him in the middle of a war zone, rain-soaked, bloodied, and holding a gun.
Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, the film also features Mithun Chakraborty and Anupam Kher.
Fans hype 'Fauzi' after poster reveal
This is Prabhas's first team-up with director Raghavapudi, who's known for bringing heart to period stories.
The poster's tagline, "A battalion who fights alone," sets up themes of courage and survival.
With Jaya Prada and Imanvi joining the cast too, fans online are already hyped for this high-stakes drama coming later this year.