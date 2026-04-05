'Don't spoil magic': 'Fauzi' team issues warning over leaked images

The makers of the upcoming film Fauzi, starring Prabhas , have issued a stern warning over leaked images from the set. The unauthorized circulation of these photos on social media platforms has prompted the team to take a firm stance. In an official statement shared on X (formerly Twitter), they said, "Please treat this as a strict warning - any such content will be reported."

Twitter Post 'These leaks compromise the experience...' It has come to our attention that certain accounts are circulating leaked images from the sets of #Fauzi.



Please treat this as a strict warning - any such content will be reported, and necessary action will be taken against those involved.



These leaks compromise the experience… — Fauzi (@FauziTheMovie) April 4, 2026

Statement 'What's coming on the big screen will be far bigger' The statement further read, "These leaks compromise the experience we are carefully building. What's coming on the big screen will be far bigger and worth the wait." The team also urged everyone to refrain from sharing or engaging with leaked content. Director Hanu Raghavapudi echoed this sentiment, writing on X, "We've poured our hearts into #Fauzi to give you something truly special. Humbly requesting everyone, please don't spoil the magic with leaks."

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Twitter Post Here's the director's tweet We’ve poured our hearts into #Fauzi to give you something truly special.



Humbly requesting everyone, please don’t spoil the magic with leaks.



Let’s experience it the way it’s meant to be… together in theatres. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 https://t.co/n4w3xDi8Fm — Hanu Raghavapudi (@hanurpudi) April 4, 2026

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Film details 'Fauzi' to be released in 2 parts Raghavapudi earlier confirmed that Fauzi will be released in two parts, with the second film serving as a prequel. He told PTI, "We're portraying one world of Prabhas in this movie, and the second installment will explore another dimension." "There's abundant material from our colonial past, stories that ended tragically but could've been fairy tales in another reality. I've also woven in a few real-life experiences that inspired me personally," he added.