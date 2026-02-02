Makers re-edit Prabhas's 'Raja Saab' for OTT release?
What's the story
The horror-comedy film The Raja Saab, starring Prabhas, is set to premiere on JioHotstar on February 6. Despite high expectations, it failed at the box office upon its theatrical release on January 12. It is considered one of the biggest disasters in Prabhas's career. Ahead of its digital release, makers have re-edited several scenes that were heavily trolled during its theatrical run, reported OTTPlay.
Scene alterations
Makers trimmed scenes involving body double and illogical moments
The makers have reportedly removed or trimmed scenes that involved VFX being used to replace Prabhas with a body double, as well as other illogical moments that drew backlash online. These changes were made to enhance the viewing experience for the OTT audience. The film's runtime has also been reduced by nearly 10 minutes in this edited version.
Criticism
Director Maruthi was slammed for the film's failure
Director Maruthi also faced heavy criticism for The Raja Saab's failure. Despite taking over three years to complete the film, audiences were disappointed with the lack of emotional depth and thrills in the narration. Even with a star-studded cast including Sanjay Dutt, Zarina Wahab, and Boman Irani, the film failed to make an impact.
Box office performance
'The Raja Saab' was overshadowed by 'Mana Shankara...'
Despite decent hype from its trailer and director Maruthi's pre-release interviews, The Raja Saab failed to deliver. Released during the busy Sankranti 2026 season, it was overshadowed by Mana Shankara Prasad Garu, which starred Chiranjeevi and became a massive hit. The film also starred Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Riddhi Kumar as the female leads with music by Thaman.