Makers re-edit Prabhas's 'Raja Saab' for OTT release?

The horror-comedy film The Raja Saab, starring Prabhas , is set to premiere on JioHotstar on February 6. Despite high expectations, it failed at the box office upon its theatrical release on January 12. It is considered one of the biggest disasters in Prabhas's career. Ahead of its digital release, makers have re-edited several scenes that were heavily trolled during its theatrical run, reported OTTPlay.

Scene alterations Makers trimmed scenes involving body double and illogical moments The makers have reportedly removed or trimmed scenes that involved VFX being used to replace Prabhas with a body double, as well as other illogical moments that drew backlash online. These changes were made to enhance the viewing experience for the OTT audience. The film's runtime has also been reduced by nearly 10 minutes in this edited version.

Criticism Director Maruthi was slammed for the film's failure Director Maruthi also faced heavy criticism for The Raja Saab's failure. Despite taking over three years to complete the film, audiences were disappointed with the lack of emotional depth and thrills in the narration. Even with a star-studded cast including Sanjay Dutt, Zarina Wahab, and Boman Irani, the film failed to make an impact.

Advertisement