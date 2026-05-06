'Spirit' pushed to avoid clash with Salman Khan's next?

The release of the much-anticipated film Spirit , starring Prabhas and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga , has reportedly been pushed from March 5, 2027, to December 1, 2027. The decision was made to avoid a box office clash with Salman Khan 's upcoming film, tentatively titled SVC63, which is scheduled for an Eid release in March. An industry insider told Mid-Day that "it didn't make sense for Spirit to arrive in the same window."

Production impact Production schedule unaffected by new release date Despite the change in release date, the production schedule for Spirit will not be affected. Vanga reportedly plans to complete the principal photography by early 2027, irrespective of the new release date. The insider added, "Vanga wants enough room for editing, background score, and preparing it in Hindi, Telugu, and other languages." "The latest move shows that big-ticket offerings are increasingly averting clashes unless unavoidable."

Director's luck Significance of new release date The new release date of December 1 is significant for Vanga as it was the same date when his film Animal was released. The first-look poster of Spirit was unveiled on New Year's Day 2026, featuring Prabhas and Triptii Dimri in intense avatars. In the poster, Prabhas is seen with a heavily bandaged back while Dimri is seen lighting his cigarette, an image that took social media by storm.

Advertisement