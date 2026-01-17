Prabhas-Triptii Dimri's 'Spirit' to release in March 2027

The much-awaited film Spirit, featuring Prabhas and Triptii Dimri , will be released on March 5, 2027. The announcement was made by the production company T-Series on Friday evening. The post included a black-and-white poster of the film with the caption: "REMEMBER... #Spirit is set for a World release on March 5, 2027." Here's everything to know about the movie.

Fan reactions Fans express anticipation and impatience for 'Spirit' The announcement of Spirit's release date was met with an overwhelming response from fans. While many praised Prabhas as "Pan India No. 1," others expressed a mix of excitement and impatience. Comments like "Can't wait" and "2027 too far" dominated the post, with several fans also asking, "Itna late kyun (why so late)?" The film is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Film details 'Spirit' first poster was released earlier this month Spirit is the first collaboration between Prabhas and Vanga. The film is expected to be violent, action-heavy, emotionally charged and raw, similar to Vanga's previous ventures like Kabir Singh and Animal. The film's first look was unveiled on January 1, 2026, showcasing Prabhas in a gritty avatar with long hair and visible bruises.

