Prabhas takes a pay cut for 'The Raja Saab' Entertainment Jan 11, 2026

Prabhas dropped his usual fee by a third for The Raja Saab, charging ₹100 crore instead of ₹150 crore.

The horror-comedy, which hit theaters on January 9, 2026, is already close to the ₹100 crore mark after a strong opening.

His pay cut meant more budget went into the film's sets and effects.