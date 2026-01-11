Prabhas takes a pay cut for 'The Raja Saab'
Prabhas dropped his usual fee by a third for The Raja Saab, charging ₹100 crore instead of ₹150 crore.
The horror-comedy, which hit theaters on January 9, 2026, is already close to the ₹100 crore mark after a strong opening.
His pay cut meant more budget went into the film's sets and effects.
Where the money went: cast salaries and production
Thanks to Prabhas's move, producers could boost production quality.
Malavika Mohanan earned ₹2 crore, Sanjay Dutt got ₹5-6 crore, and Boman Irani, Nidhi Agarwal, and Riddhi Kumar each received about ₹1 crore.
Comedy veteran Brahmanandam was paid ₹80 lakh—much less than the lead.
Box office: solid start and smart spending
The Raja Saab pulled in around ₹54.15 crore net on its first day (including paid previews), outshining other new releases but not matching Prabhas's last film Kalki 2898 AD's massive debut.
With lower star fees and a strong opening, this project shows promise for both fans and producers.