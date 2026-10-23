Prabhas teaser debuts 'Fauzi' Kolkata soldier on run since 1932
On Prabhas's 47th birthday, fans got a first look at Fauzi, his upcoming film, which is believed to be set in the pre-Independence era.
The teaser introduces Prabhas as a Kolkata-based soldier who's been on the run since 1932, earning the title of "India's biggest rebel soldier."
The movie is set to hit theaters on March 19, 2027.
Raghavapudi directs 'Fauzi' presented by T-Series
Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi and backed by Mythri Movie Makers, with T-Series Films presenting the project, Fauzi promises intense action and a gripping story about fighting for freedom.
The tagline, "A Battalion Who Fights Alone," captures Prabhas's character's solitary struggle against British rule.
With bold visuals like a flaming coin poster and powerful lines about seizing independence, this one looks like an exciting watch for anyone who loves historical action dramas.