Prabhas to join 'Kalki' sequel shoot on April 10?

In addition to the Kalki 2898 AD sequel, Prabhas is also working on Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga . He will be juggling both projects at the same time. Spirit also stars Triptii Dimri , Vivek Oberoi, and Aishwarya Desai and is set to hit theaters on March 5, 2027.

Film details

Know more about the 'Kalki' franchise

Kalki 2898 AD was directed by Nag Ashwin and released in June 2024. Apart from Prabhas, it also starred Kamal Haasan, Bachchan, Disha Patani, Deepika Padukone, and featured cameos by Vijay Deverakonda and Dulquer Salmaan, among others. Padukone is not a part of the sequel and has reportedly been replaced by Sai Pallavi. Like the first part, the sequel will also be released in multiple languages.