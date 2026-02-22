Prabhas to collaborate with 'Raja Saab' makers again?
What's the story
Despite the commercial failure of The Raja Saab, actor Prabhas is set to collaborate with People Media Factory again. The film, directed by Maruthi and produced by TG Vishwa Prasad under People Media Factory, failed to impress at the box office and received a negative response from fans. However, this hasn't deterred Prabhas from working with the production house once more.
Actor's response
Prabhas meets Prasad, assures him of another project
Despite the setback, Prabhas has met Prasad and assured him of another project, reported 123Telugu. This decision has further solidified his image as a warm-hearted, helpful star who prioritizes relationships over commercial success. An official announcement from the makers is expected soon, with fans eagerly anticipating details about the new project and its director.
Film's performance
More about 'The Raja Saab'
The Raja Saab was released amid much anticipation but failed to live up to the hype. The film's performance at the box office was disappointing, and it couldn't impress fans despite an interesting storyline. It also starred Sanjay Dutt, Zarina Wahab, Boman Irani, and Malavika Mohanan in key roles.