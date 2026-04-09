Prabhas, Vanga at 'Dhurandhar 2' Hyderabad screening, fans post photos Entertainment Apr 09, 2026

Prabhas and filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga took a break from working on their film Spirit to catch Dhurandhar 2 in Hyderabad.

Their appearance quickly made waves online, with fans sharing photos and one longtime admirer posting about the excitement of finally seeing Prabhas in real life.