Prabhas, Vanga at 'Dhurandhar 2' Hyderabad screening, fans post photos
Entertainment
Prabhas and filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga took a break from working on their film Spirit to catch Dhurandhar 2 in Hyderabad.
Their appearance quickly made waves online, with fans sharing photos and one longtime admirer posting about the excitement of finally seeing Prabhas in real life.
'Dhurandhar 2' grosses ₹1,600cr worldwide
Since its March 19 release, Dhurandhar 2, starring Ranveer Singh and R Madhavan, has pulled in over ₹1,040 crore in India and ₹1,600 crore worldwide.
The film's huge success highlights director Aditya Dhar's skills and the strong fan following of its stars.
'Spirit' set for March 5 2027
Fans are buzzing for Spirit, the team-up between Prabhas and Vanga.
The movie drops March 5, 2027, with Prabhas is believed to be playing a cop alongside Triptii Dimri and Vivek Oberoi.